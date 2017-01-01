Build Epic Mobile Apps

Create and develop awesome mobile apps with our starter kit for Sketch.

Sketch

Made for Sketch, created by UI/UX Assets

A design system with 250+ components and an auto-updating style guide.

Responsive

Resizing constraints.

Work faster, smarter and with higher consistency thanks to responsive symbols. Designed according to the new resizing tool in Sketch, they all share the same goal: to evoke simplicity.

Nested Symbols Nested Symbols

The power of Symbols, by nesting them.

One of the most powerful features in Sketch is to create nested symbols. They can be overridden with various content, leaving your interface with more power and control.

Symbols & Styles

A well-organized Sketch file.

Mobile Design System includes over 250 responsive symbols and an extensive typography guide. This makes it a perfect starter kit for any project built in Sketch.

Charts

Work with responsive charts.

Visualize your data with our collection of 14 charts. The kit includes bar charts, line charts, pie charts and gauges. And since they're all responsive, you can change the size to make them adjust to your layout.

Any Platform

iOS + iPhone X + Android ready.

Components such as status bars, keyboards, top and bottom navigation have been specifically designed to work on iOS, the iPhone X and Android.

Design for any device.

Style Guide

Keep your team up to date.

A complete style guide covering all UI elements is a central part of this tool. All components follows a minimal design language and the guide will stay up to date whenever you make changes to it. It’s easy to customize following your own design principles and the consistency not only reflects on a singular level but works at its best when put together.

UI Design System

Desktop Version

Great to design and develop desktop apps, both native and web.

Mobile Design System

Mobile Version

Perfect to design and develop for iOS, the iPhone X and Android.

All Access

Download all design resources available on UI/UX Assets.

