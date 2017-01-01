Create and develop awesome mobile apps with our starter kit for Sketch.
Made for Sketch, created by UI/UX Assets
Distorted symbols is a thing of the past, they all adapt when resized.
A guide covering all UI elements to keep you and your team up to date.
Includes a collection of bar charts, line charts, pie charts and gauges.
Work faster, smarter and with higher consistency thanks to responsive symbols. Designed according to the new resizing tool in Sketch, they all share the same goal: to evoke simplicity.
One of the most powerful features in Sketch is to create nested symbols. They can be overridden with various content, leaving your interface with more power and control.
Mobile Design System includes over 250 responsive symbols and an extensive typography guide. This makes it a perfect starter kit for any project built in Sketch.
Visualize your data with our collection of 14 charts. The kit includes bar charts, line charts, pie charts and gauges. And since they're all responsive, you can change the size to make them adjust to your layout.
Components such as status bars, keyboards, top and bottom navigation have been specifically designed to work on iOS, the iPhone X and Android.
A complete style guide covering all UI elements is a central part of this tool. All components follows a minimal design language and the guide will stay up to date whenever you make changes to it. It’s easy to customize following your own design principles and the consistency not only reflects on a singular level but works at its best when put together.
Great to design and develop desktop apps, both native and web.
Perfect to design and develop for iOS, the iPhone X and Android.
